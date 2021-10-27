Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Scott T. Anderson Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.