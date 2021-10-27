Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Up to $91.02

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.02, but opened at $93.75. Ryder System shares last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 5,116 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 112,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

