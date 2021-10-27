Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.4%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 217,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 330,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

