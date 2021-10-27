Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.510-$1.530 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

