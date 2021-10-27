Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $198,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 806,494 shares of company stock worth $60,973,353 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

