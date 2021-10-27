Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $276.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.79. Saia has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $278.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

