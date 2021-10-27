Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.49

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.49 and traded as low as $21.41. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 3,762 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

