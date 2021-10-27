Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $40.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAPIF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $24.86 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

