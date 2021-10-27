Sarissa Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes comprises about 23.1% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Alkermes worth $291,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 73,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

