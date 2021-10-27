Satori Capital, Llc Sells 1,400 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 270,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,362. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

