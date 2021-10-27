Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €142.84 ($168.05) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.