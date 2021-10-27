Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.65

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €139.65 ($164.29) and traded as high as €142.58 ($167.74). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €141.80 ($166.82), with a volume of 699,019 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

