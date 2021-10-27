Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scholastic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Scholastic worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.