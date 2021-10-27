Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 225,486 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 225,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 133,314 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

