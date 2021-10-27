Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 178,349 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 260.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,103,090. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.