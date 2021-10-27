Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 289,564 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,564 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Zynga worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.