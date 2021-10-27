Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

