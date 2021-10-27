Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,386 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Outfront Media worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $21,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

