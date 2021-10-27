Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 268,967 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,967 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

