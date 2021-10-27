Schroders’ (SHNWF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research cut Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$49.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

