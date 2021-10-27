Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

