Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $949.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

