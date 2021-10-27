Scotiabank Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$157.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMXXF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.37. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.