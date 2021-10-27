Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.