Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $484,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.