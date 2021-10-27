Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE THC opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

