Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.97

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 48802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Secom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

