Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 3,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 156,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,718,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,206,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.