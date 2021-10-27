Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $542,969.67 and approximately $26,965.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00095460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,608.66 or 1.00164196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.76 or 0.06709251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

