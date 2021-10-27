Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

NYSE ST opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.