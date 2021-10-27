Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.14-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

SCI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. 744,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

