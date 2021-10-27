SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

