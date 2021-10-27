SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Woodmark by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 288,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

