SG Americas Securities LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.