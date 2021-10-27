SG Americas Securities LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 80.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock worth $6,419,837 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

