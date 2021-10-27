SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 572 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

