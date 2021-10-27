Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.03. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$21.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.