Shield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,206.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00006950 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $951,198.80 and approximately $20,206.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00095547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,613.52 or 1.00434461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.21 or 0.06727570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

