Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) vs. ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Financial Contrast

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Shimano and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 18.27% 16.91% 15.24% ROHM 10.27% 5.18% 4.38%

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shimano and ROHM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ROHM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimano and ROHM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.54 billion 7.26 $596.65 million N/A N/A ROHM $3.40 billion 2.73 $349.07 million N/A N/A

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Summary

Shimano beats ROHM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

