Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Declines By 83.3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

