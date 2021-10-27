Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Expands By 14,466.7%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 14,466.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPBLF remained flat at $$9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

