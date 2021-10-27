Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Expands By 14,466.7%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 14,466.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CPBLF remained flat at $$9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $9.95.
About ALS
