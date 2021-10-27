Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Expands By 1,487.5%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,487.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NUGS remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
About Cannabis Strategic Ventures
