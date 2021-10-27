Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Expands By 1,487.5%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,487.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGS remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.