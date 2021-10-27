Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Rises By 602.1%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 602.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter.

FDT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,415. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

