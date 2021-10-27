Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Decreases By 87.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 940,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 21,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

