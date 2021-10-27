Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Grows By 588.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Several brokerages have commented on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

