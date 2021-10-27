Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 97.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,438. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

