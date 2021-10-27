Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 97.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,438. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
