Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Declines By 85.4%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 2,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

