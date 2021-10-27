Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Declines By 97.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMCAY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. SMC has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SMC had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMC will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

