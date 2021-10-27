Short Interest in TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Grows By 25,500.0%

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 25,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TPT Global Tech stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. TPT Global Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc is a holding company, which provides telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: TPT SpeedConnect, Blue Collar, TPD MedTeh and QuickLABS, and Corporate and Other.

