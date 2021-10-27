Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Increases By 801.6%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,800 shares, a growth of 801.6% from the September 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

